Years Of Occupation: The Six-Day War Is Built On A Myth

Yifat remembers June of 1967, which for Israeli Jews saw the unification of Jerusalem, as a time of jubilation and celebration, as Israel savoured its lightning-fast victory over Egyptian, Jordanian and Syrian forces. Israel later withdrew from Gaza but lay a siege to it.

Israel’s Supreme Court ordered the removal of the Amona settlers after ruling that their homes had been built illegally on privately-owned Palestinian land.

“When President (Donald) Trump visited the region, and didn’t mention anything about the settlements, the Israeli government thought that it is a green light to continue expanding settlements against all worldwide laws”, Wassel Abu Yussef, an official of the Palestine Liberation Organization, told Reuters.

During the Monday event, the Israeli demonstrators carried Palestinian flags as well as banners and signs reading, “There is another way”, apparently referring to the possibility of the so-called two-state solution. The resolution is famous for containing (in the third paragraph) what became known as the “Three No’s”: “no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel, no negotiations with the Jewish State“.

“Fifty years is a young man’s idea of a long time”.

Earlier this week, in comments marking the Six-Day War’s anniversary, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conveyed concern regarding Israel’s “occupation” in the disputed territories.

Statements of the latter kind bemoan Israel’s “occupation” of the Palestinians and describe it as a disaster that has to end – fast.

Shapiro and Stern believe coming to a consensus on borders and strong, peace-minded leadership from both the Israelis and Palestinians will create the safest and most successful two-state solution.

Lawmakers from the Hamas militant group in the West Bank say they have not received their monthly salaries, in a move they suspect is orchestrated by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

On the global stage, a large majority – 67 percent – said that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria “does not contribute”, to one degree or another, to Israel’s diplomatic efforts.

This staggering investment suggests that Israel intends to stay put in the West Bank and East Jerusalem settlements, illegal under global law, where about 600,000 colonists live among 2.9 million Palestinians and stir violence, protected by successive governments and deliberately not seen by the world for the irritant extremists that they are. According to minutes of the Ministerial Committee on National Security released recently by the Israel State Archives, even those leading the country were shocked by the swift successes. “We respect our allies, foremost our big friend the United States, whose support we greatly appreciate”.

In another development on Monday, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said a private security guard had shot dead an Arab protester during clashes in the city of Kafr Qasim.