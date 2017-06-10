You Are Now Free to Bare Your Boobs on This Maryland Beach

The town has reportedly received numerous phone calls, comments and emails expressing concern since yesterday, when it was first reported that Ocean City Beach Patrol employees were told not to bother women who go bare-chested.

The directive is to be in effect until the state’s Attorney General’s Office issues a ruling on Maryland’s indecent exposure laws which were protested by a woman who believes that if men can go topless then women should be able to as well.

For years, the beach patrol would just tell topless women “Hey, you can’t do that”.

“For the 44 years I’ve been guarding the beach in Ocean City, when we’d see people topless on the beach, we would just tell them, ‘Hey, you can’t do that, ‘” Beach-Patrol Captain Butch Arbin told local news outlet WBOC 16.

The Associated Press identified that Eastern Shore woman as Chelsea Covington, a national advocate for the “topfreedom” movement.

The controversy on social media came after a policy was released stating that beach patrol were to turn a blind eye to topless women on the beach. The mayor of Ocean City and the City Council are both opposed to the act. This even includes if complaints are made by others on the beach. But as the Washington Post points out, Maryland law isn’t really clear on whether it’s actually legal or not for women in the state to bear bare breasts in public.

‘But since this formal request from someone, and since the Maryland Attorney General’s Office hasn’t issued their opinion on it, we don’t feel like we can tell people not to sunbathe topless’.

