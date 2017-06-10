Young men seek barbecue dad for Father’s Day weekend

The men – all in their 20’s – posted an ad on Craigslist looking for a generic dad figure to grill burgers, drink beer, and call attendees “Champ” and “Sport”.

Dane Anderson says that though he and his friends all know how to manage a grill, they’re not comfortable fulfilling the role of BBQ Dad – and since none of them live close to their fathers anymore, they thought that they could find a substitute.

A post on the Spokane-area Craigslist page explains the male roommates, who “range in age from 21-26”, are seeking someone to fulfill the role of “BBQ Dad” at their barbecue June 17, the day before Father’s Day.

Qualifications include a minimum of 18 years of experience as a dad and 10 years of grilling experience.

24 hours after we introduced you to an wonderful Craigslist ad about a couple of guys looking for a BBQ dad for their end of the school year party, the story has gone viral.

He will also need to talk about dad things such as mowing the lawn, building a deck and Jimmy Buffet.

If your name is Bill, Randy or Dave you will be given priority over other applicants. It was of Doug Sherman. “I’m the BBQ dad!” said Doug. He’s married, has two daughters and is a chief executive of a pharmacy.

As Fox 28 also suggests, the boys might be putting their search on hold for the time being: “We were actually all talking last night and we are deciding that Bill Murray would be the best”, he said.