Young Voters Flock to Labour, Spurning Theresa May’s Conservatives in UK Election

Britain voted Thursday in an election that started out as an attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May to increase her party’s majority in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations but was upended by terror attacks in Manchester and London during the campaign’s closing days.

None of the other parties that stood for election managed to surpass the majority threshold resulting in a British hung parliament. The pound lost more than 3 cents against the dollar.

The Labour Party is considered the big winners in the election after gaining 31 seats.

The hopelessness felt by young people priced out of the housing market is a key reason they turned out in droves to back the Labour Party yesterday.

May’s statement on working with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) followed a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, where she asked the monarch for permission to form a new government. However, the PM has insisted that she plans to remain in office.

Despite what is generally considered a humiliation, European Union President Donald Tusk took time to write May to congratulate her in the wake of the elections.

Given that Britain has already triggered the formal divorce talks, it is unclear what mechanism could be used to delay the negotiations. Still, it appears that Theresa May is intent on establishing a new government. “With a weak negotiating partner, there’s the danger than the negotiations will turn out badly for both sides. I expect more uncertainty now”. Frankly I can not see them accepting May, or whoever takes over from her, even threatening a hard Brexit as a negotiating trick. “So that we will fulfil the promise of Brexit together and over the next five years build a country in which no one, and no community, is left behind”.

The results confounded those who said the opposition Labour Party’s left-wing leader, Jeremy Corbyn, was electorally toxic.

Reacting to the news, Paul Donovan, the chief economist at UBS Wealth Management, said that the United Kingdom result is unlikely to provide “strong and stable leadership”.

Conservative MP for Broxtowe, Anna Soubry, told the BBC May would have to “consider her position” in the wake of the election. “And our leader needs to take stock as well”.

“We are ready to serve the people who have put their trust in us”, he said. Written off by many pollsters, Labour surged in the final weeks of the campaign.

Speaking after retaining his Islington North seat, Corbyn called for May to resign: “The Prime Minister called the election because she wanted a mandate”. She would still have gone into an election confident of winning a landslide, run a campaign that was insultingly bad, and just about got out alive.

Left-wing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who was among those calling on May to resign, said Friday morning that people have had enough of austerity politics and cuts in public spending. As she was resoundingly re-elected to her Maidenhead seat in southern England, May looked tense and did not spell out what she planned to do. A stronger majority would have given May more ability to resist “hardline pro-Brexit factions in her party”, and would have let her offer better terms to the EU.

Many predicted May would soon be gone.

On the one hand, a weakened Conservative prime minister might not have the power to resist calls from some within the party who want that clean break, even if that means losing privileged access to the European Union single market. That’s only happened four times before, with the last time coming in 2010, when the Conservatives formed a majority coalition with the Liberal Democrats. “That’s what we have seen tonight”.