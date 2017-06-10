Your Home: The next big thing for Apple

Apple boss Tim Cook took to the stage at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California to unveil the “HomePod” speaker which he claimed will ‘reinvent home audio’.

Apple Inc. on Monday introduced the HomePod speaker to compete with Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa assistant and Echo devices for users who prefer voice-operated systems for shopping, planning and other tasks.

Apple is also believed to be busy making a 10.5 iPad Pro and also some software updates for the other products in the Apple hardware arena, the Apple TV and Watch.

This will be welcome news for many Apple TV users, since the lack of access to Amazon’s exclusive video content was a major drawback.

The HomePod will be priced at $349, more expensive than Amazon’s $180 Echo or $50 Dot and Google’s $129 Home.

The HomePod is created to take on the Amazon Echo in smart functionality but also systems like Sonos in audio quality.

Amazon’s Kindle app for Apple’s iPhone lets people read but not buy books, which must be purchased directly from Amazon’s website. Prime Music offers a paltry 2 million songs in its catalog, while Apple Music is now up to 40 million songs. Tapping Apple’s Siri digital assistant, such a speaker is expected to serve as a butler as well as an outlet for listening to music.

It starts shipping later this year in the USA, United Kingdom and Australia.

Google Assistant also has a fair amount of third-party apps and services (although it doesn’t seem quite as expansive as Amazon), such as Pandora, Uber, Spotify, Dominos and Google Calendar.

It is the first new device Apple has announced in nearly three years.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6 percent of the U.S. market, compared with 23.8 percent for Google Home.

The company also updated its MacBook and iMac lines of computers with faster Intel Kaby Lake processors and power. A set of iOS 11 features including enabling smartphone cameras to read QR codes are aimed at the China market, where Apple would like to bolster iPhone sales.

The research firm IDC says Apple and Xiaomi each has a worldwide market share of almost 15 percent in the first quarter.

Amazon has made incredible progress with building up an ecosystem of third-party Skills, which has helped cement Echo as one of the dominant smart home hubs now available. (Many reviewers have suggested that the current incarnation of Apple’s assistant already trails competitors in key respects.) “This is the start of the AI wars”, he said.

New iMacs for software programmers are getting better displays and graphics capabilities.