Your iPhone Could Stop You From Texting And Driving Soon

You’ll still probably be able to get in on at least some of the fun – but for the best AR experience, you’re going to need the newest, most powerful processor available. It comes nearly exactly a year after iOS 10 was debuted, a release that featured a new streamlined interface and a more intelligent Siri. Apple, however, has kept mum about the system’s automatic disabling feature for apps like Uber and Waze. That means older applications that haven’t been updated in years will no longer be able to run on iPhones and iPads with iOS 11 installed. The data from these inputs is combined with computer vision technologies to enable the creation of complete augmented reality scenes. ARKit is the first step towards the future Apple envisions. A similar feature already exists on Google Android phones.

“Apple has been warning of this migration to its 64-bit hardware for a number of years, but this news will still undoubtedly blindside a number of its customers, ” Ernest Doku, a telecoms expert at uSwitch.com told the BBC. The company has made the platform more professional-friendly by enhancing its multitasking capabilities.

Apple’s making a push to get everyone involved in its AR plans with ARKit, a new platform that will look to give the development community a toolkit to foster the growth of apps focused on the new functionality. The aptly-named Files app lets you view and organise files on your iPad and in your cloud storage accounts.

Called “Do Not Disturb While Driving“, the feature is being introduced as part of a package of updates that come with the latest, iOS 11 operating system, due to be released in the autumn.

The iPhone control center, lock screen, and notification center are all getting major visual redesigns, with an eye toward offering more information to the user. Stock apps across the OS have been updated and refined, including indoor maps in Maps and curated news feeds in News.

With that said, Apple did not announce the selected iPhone and iPad models which will support the ARKit.