Your old iPhone is about to be obsolete. Thanks Apple

iOS 11 bundles a storage managing feature that helps users free up space on their iPhone.

Apple revealed features that will be included in the upcoming iOS 11 update at WWDC this week. New features include a new Pro Motion Retina display with higher refresh rates, a new A10X Fusion processor with 6 cores and 12 GPU cores.

In addition to support for FLAC, Apple is introducing a ton of new features that could kickstart the transformation of iOS from simply a mobile operating system to a legitimate hybrid platform with desktop functionalities. If you’re one of the folks already online, the button on the prompt will let you send your password over the air with a tap. You can drag the second app in Slide Over to the left. The tech giant has now demonstrated how users can place a virtual lamp and coffee cup on to a real desk using the iPad Pro’s camera.

The app will allow users to organize files – including nested folders – that are locally stored on their devices or those that are saved on their iCloud Drive, Dropbox, Box, Google Drive and more. The lawsuit said that despite filing a patent in 2014 on a safety feature to block the use of FaceTime by drivers, Apple had failed to implement it.

Siri will come with an improved interface, which will show multiple results, and feature a male voice option.

Since the early beta versions of the iOS 11 were released, several indicators were spotted that hinted of Apple dropping its support of 32-bit apps on future iOS versions.

Users will be able to see Apple Maps, Apple’s navigation application, while driving – though they will be unable to input destinations. Apple Pay Cash balance can be transferred to a bank account or used as payment in stores and online.

iOS 11 will deliver “the biggest AR platform in the world”, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, said Monday in a statement.

Furthermore, the iOS 11 made a major facelift in the Control Center.

Offload Unused Apps in iOS 11 works differently.