Zendaya’s SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Character May Have Been Revealed – Possible SPOILERS

Ever since actress/singer Zendaya was cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming, questions have swirled around her role.

Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters next month, and the glut of excellent superhero films that have already been released in 2017 has kept people in a pretty constant spandex and heroics high.

This does actually match up with some of the stuff we’ve heard about Michael Keaton’s character (we know he’s trying to provide for his family and that they will appear in the movie) so it could well be accurate, but we’ll have to treat it as a rumor for the time being. Or is she Mary Jane Watson? Is she Michelle Rodriguez, the sister of Spider-Man’s one-time roommate, Vin? You see, her first name isn’t the spoiler.

As for Angourie Rice, she’s actually playing Betty Brant as opposed to Gwen Stacy, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who caught the leaked call sheet from back in August of past year. That would certainly make sense, as Vulture actor Michael Keaton has remained coy when asked about his character’s motivations.

As reported by Movie Pilot on Friday, details have leaked from a new novelization of Spider-Man: Homecoming that reveal Michelle’s true identity. Michelle is not MJ in disguise then but actually the Vulture’s daughter. It’s an interesting gender switch on the gimmick of Peter Parker being close to the child of one of his supervillains, like Harry Osborn. Or will she reject her father’s legacy and join forces with Peter?

But it won’t be too long before we can stop speculating and see exactly what “Spider-Man: Homecoming” has in store for Michelle, Adrian, Peter, and the rest of the gang. Face it, tiger, you just hit the jackpot in the comment section below!