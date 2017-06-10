Zhang Ziyi for Godzilla: King of the Monsters

– Zhang Ziyi is set join Legendary’s Monsterverse in a major franchise role, beginning with the next “Godzilla” film, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters“.

Zhang will first appear in the sequel to 2014’s Godzilla, joining Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown in the follow-up that is set several years after the events of the original pic. The film was a commercial success, bringing in a cool $529 million Dollars in the global box office (via Box Office Mojo).

Although specific details are being kept under wraps, her character is said to be a significant figure within the covert Monarch organisation.

The movie is slated to release on March 22, 2019, while “Godzilla vs Kong” will the screens in 2020. Sure, it was a return to destructive form for its colossal star, but the King of the Monsters’ co-stars included Bryan Cranston, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Sally Hawkins and Juliette Binoche. Michael Doughtery (Superman Returns) will direct the film off the script written by Zach Shields (Godzilla). We can also expect to see classic monsters like Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah make appearances in the next film as well.

Not only will Ziyi strap up for action in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but she’ll reportedly also play a prominent part in Legendary and Warner Bros.’ burgeoning Monsterverse. She is best known for her role in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and she earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in Memories of a Geisha. Additional film credits include “Hero“, “House of Flying Daggers“, “2046”, and “The Grandmaster“.

