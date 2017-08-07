20 spot in preseason FCS poll

The Jackrabbits are fourth in the STATS Pre-Season Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) poll, the highest ranking for any SDSU football team at the Division I level.

The Dukes received 134 of a possible 181 first place votes.

The defending Missouri Valley Football Conference co-champions even received a pair of first-place votes in the balloting conducted among a national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, and writers.

This marks the second time in the last two seasons ETSU has received votes in the poll, as the Bucs also picked up votes past year following the wins over Kennesaw State and Western Carolina to open the season. Sam Houston’s opening-night opponent, Richmond, checked in at No. 7, officially setting up at top-10 matchup on August 27 at Bowers Stadium between the Bearkats and Spiders. The Wildcats earned an at large bid to the FCS playoffs a season ago where they advanced to the second round.

To see the entire top 25 click on the related links. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

Overall, the Southern Conference had four teams ranked in the top-25, while reigning FCS National Champion James Madison – ETSU’s week two opponent on September 9 – was penciled in as the No. 1 team in the country. A final Top 25 will follow the FCS championship game, which will be held January 6 in Frisco, Texas.