Andre Berto: Conor McGregor Could Stop Floyd Mayweather

“Its not nice 2 paint a pic that isn’t true, this was a pushdown in sparring, post the whole video rounds 1 through 12 UNEDITED,”tweeted Malignaggi, who flew to Las Vegas from NY at the beginning of last week to help MMA star McGregor in his preparations for his first pro boxing match”. In addition, the NY fighter said he was upset about other issues tied to McGregor, but that he would talk about those in the future.

“His arrogance is to the point where he can’t progress”.

“He doesn’t want to be told that he’s doing something wrong”.

“Or I see Floyd not playing into any of these antics and being who he is, to stay poised and to stay sharp and let his boxing skills just pick Conor apart”.

This is somewhat surprising to hear, as in the past, other fighters and coaches have talked about McGregor’s eagerness to learn and incorporate new techniques into his game. The photo appeared to show McGregor standing over Malignaggi after getting the better of him in training.

He later added: “When I look back at the experience as a whole, not just sparring but as a whole, yes there was definitely an agenda beyond shadow of a doubt”.

“For example, Kavanagh’s unique ability to anticipate what McGregor needs mentally includes summoning local artists to paint a graffiti-like mural of Conor hitting Mayweather in his new training space so he would have that image in his mind”, says the release. It’s been pretty quiet, strangely so, on the McGregor front.