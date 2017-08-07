Another 9/11 victim identified by DNA testing

The 1,641st person killed during the World Trade Center terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, was identified on Monday, almost 16 years later, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office announced. On Monday, almost 16 years later, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed one more victim.

The process involves pulverising the fragments of remains to extract DNA, then comparing it to the collection of genetic material from victims or their relatives.

In 2013, authorities sifted through truckloads of debris unearthed by construction crews who were working on rebuilding the site.

The 9/11 airliner attacks killed a total of almost 3,000 people in NY, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.