ASEAN ‘framework’ on South China Sea tiptoes around the real issue

It is one of the very few multilateral events attended by North Korea’s foreign minister nearly every year. It would also ban “the opening of new joint ventures or cooperative entities with” North Korea, according to a draft of the resolution seen by Bloomberg News.

China is ready to deepen cooperation with Indonesia in anti-terrorism and fight against cross-border crimes while strengthening collaboration and cooperation in regional and worldwide affairs to maintain peace and stability in the region, Wang said.

Aside from the United Nations, the ARF was the only venue where the worldwide community, including Southeast Asian countries, could reach North Korea, a Philippine official said recently.

The White House says the two leaders spoke by phone Sunday night to discuss the North’s recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

But she added China’s support for the United Nations resolution “shows that they realise that this is a huge problem that they need to take on”. She says the US plans to discuss the issue with other Asian nations during a regional meeting taking place in the Philippines.

China is providing a welcome boost to the global campaign to pressure North Korea to halt its missile and nuclear tests.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said new United Nations sanctions targeting North Korea are a “very good outcome”.

At the same forum a year ago, South Korea’s former foreign minister Yun Byung-se also talked briefly with Ri.

‘Only dialogue and negotiations are the correct way to address the Korean Peninsula issue’.

ASEAN and China have agreed on a framework for how they will go about drafting a code.

On the territorial disputes in the South China Sea that embroil ASEAN members Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam, the 10 foreign ministers on Saturday approved a framework of a long-proposed code of conduct aimed at preventing clashes in the disputed waters, Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman Robespierre Bolivar said.

U.S. officials have insisted that while Tillerson and Ri will be in the same room during the Manila forum, there would be no direct meeting between the two envoys.

During the discussion, Wang Yi initiated three steps for ASEAN foreign ministers regarding further implementation of the COC.

Negotiations for an actual code have taken 15 years.

Even as they celebrate a diplomatic victory in persuading China and Russian Federation to sign on to cutting new sanctions, the USA and other countries are deeply concerned that failure to rigorously enforce them could significantly blunt their impact.

Wang said the situation between claimant states was quite different to previous years and was now more relaxed and conducive to stability.

“We commend Singapore for playing a positive and constructive role in advancing China-Asean relations”, Mr Wang Yi told reporters after meeting Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on the sidelines of a meeting of regional foreign ministers in Manila.

After touring the site and walking past large stone slabs inscribed with the names of more than 36,000 men and women missing in action in the theater between 1941 and 1945, Tillerson signed a visitors’ book, adding after his signature, “Let us never forget – FREEDOM”.

“ASEAN and China will continue to cooperate on such practical maritime cooperation efforts, including management and prevention of conflicts through confidence building measures as well as to prevent miscalculations on the ground”, Bolivar told reporters during a media briefing on the outcomes of the ASEAN post-ministerial meetings.