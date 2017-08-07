Bettendorf man dies in South Dakota motorcycle accident

Crime at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally appears to be down from this time a year ago.

Be careful around motorcycles bound for Sturgis this week if you are traveling through Wyoming.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol was dispatched around 6 p.m. August 3 for a motorcycle accident on USA 14A near Sperry. The bike slid off the road and down an embankment.

None of the motorcyclists were wearing helmets. Authorities say misdemeanor and felony drug arrests are down.

The Department of Public Safety said a 2009 Toyota Corolla was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 85 near Buffalo around 10:15 a.m. and crossed the center line.

Two men suffered life-threatening injuries in crashes Sunday on Interstate 90.

“It is still about common sense and following the rules of the road”, said Highway Safety Director Lee Axdahl.

In recent years, the most deadly rally was the 75th anniversary event in 2015, which drew a record 739,000 bikers. In addition to the deaths, 235 people were injured in the wrecks that year. Still, even with the drop in traffic past year, 226 motorcycle crashes were reported in Wyoming.