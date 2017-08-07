Cate Blanchett to star as Lucille Ball in new biopic at Amazon

Deadline reports that Amazon Studios has acquired LUCY AND DESI, a drama written by WEST WING scribe Aaron Sorkin (A FEW GOOD MEN).

Deadline reports that the flick, called “Lucy and Desi“, is now casting to find its other titular star, with producers reportedly looking for a big name to play Ball’s on- and off-screen husband, Desi Arnaz. Yet what is known for sure is that the children of Ball and Desi Arnaz – Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr. – have signed off on the project and are co-producing it alongside Escape Artists’ Jenna Block. It’s believed that the biopic will also feature the founding of Desilu, the pair’s production company that launched television series such as Star Trek.

The tale behind the relationship of one of television history’s most iconic couples, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, has been trying to make its way to the big screen several years now, but, unfortunately, hasn’t had much luck in terms of finding producers and distributors.