Edge of the seat RS contest likely in Gujarat tomorrow

“They don’t trust them”, he added. “I am going to win and BJP’s one candidate will lose”, Patel told media.

The Congress has objected to the “NOTA” option in the Rajya Sabha poll, which is being seen as a prestige battle for the party in Gujarat. Their (Congress) MLAs are not under their control. Ahmedabad police commissioner AK Singh, Ahmedabad Crime branch Joint CP JK Bhatt, Ahmedabad Rang IGP RB Bhrambhatt, DG intelligence Shivanand Jha, with more than 95 security persons will escort the Congress MLAs.

All the MLAs, who were staying at Bengaluru’s Eagleton Resort, arrived at Kempegowda International Airport around 5am.

Patel, the NCP in-charge for Gujarat, said people are now “searching” for the two MLAs of his party given the current scenario where each vote is crucial.

Vaghela, who was the Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly before he resigned, said he had known Patel for about four decades and their relationship was beyond political affiliations.

However, NCP leader Praful Patel yesterday said his party had not yet made up its mind on whom to support.

As soon as the MLAs landed at the state capital they were taken to the Neejanand Resort in Gujarat’s Anand district, located 77 km from Ahmedabad, ahead of the Rajya Sabha Election which is to be held tomorrow for three seats.

Speaking about the raids and MLAs departure, Shivakumar today told news agency ANI,”Definitely they have to go and have their voting done”.

The Gujarat Congress had sent 42 of its MLAs to the Karnataka hideaway on July 29 to fend off “poaching” attempts by the BJP ahead of a close Rajya Sabha poll on August 8.

This Rajya Sabha election might prove to be the toughest challenge faced by Ahmed Patel, political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. “It will be hard for them (the MLAs) to win (in the Assembly polls) even if they are given tickets by the party”, said Mr. Vaghela. The vote is the personal property of an MLA (for the RS polls). “As for Vaghela, he has himself promised that he will vote for me and I believe he will keep his word”, he said. “The MLAs should have the moral strength to face the BJP, to say that we are with the party, do not touch us”, he added.

The MLAs have to give their preferential votes indicating first choice, second, third, fourth (as per number of candidates) or they can choose NOTA, they said.

BJP chief Amit Shah and Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani are contesting the other two seats, which the BJP is sure to win.