First look! Karan Johar shares heart-warming photograph of his twins

But the 44-year-old filmmaker can not get enough of this overwhelming feeling. The twins, who are named after Karan’s parents Yash and Roohi are now six months old and we can not stop looking at them because the two chubby babies are too adorable. When Karan Johar broke this news, nearly everyone inside the industry and outside was happily surprised.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2017, filmmaker Karan Johar delighted all his fans and followers on social media by sharing the first picture of his twins, Yash and Roohi.

The picture shows Roohi and Yash with his mother Hiroo.

Minutes ago, Johar tweeted: “Loves of my life!” Earlier, KJo had shared glimpsed of the twins but never a full picture. The producer recently wrote a heartwarming open letter for the kids. “The legacy, if any, I want to pass on is the independence that I was given”.

Karan added, “You’ve changed my life completely, and I’m not complaining”. I stay awake some nights wondering who I can appoint your guardian if something happened to me. I started going to the gym and got myself a nutritionist. He said, “When I held them for the first time, I don’t think I can describe the feeling”. Most people underrate the gravity of the decision to bring a child into this world. It’s simply the done thing. He wanted me to branch out of the industry, so, likewise, I don’t want you to do what is expected just because I have a company and have built a legacy.