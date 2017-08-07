Former Florida State RB Dalvin Cook listed as starter for Minnesota Vikings

In their first depth chart, the Vikings have named Cook as their starting running back, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The team activated running back Latavius Murray from the physically-unable-to-perform list on Monday, in time for the Vikings’ penultimate practice in Mankato. Rookie Dalvin Cook and fourth-year pro Jerick McKinnon have split first-team reps in Murray’s absence, leaving the recently acquired free-agent with a lot of work to do in order to catch up.

There aren’t any major surprises on the depth chart as practices have established which players are locked as starters, as well as those who worked exclusively with the second or third-team units.

The former Oakland Raiders running back signed with the Vikings in March, disclosing at the time that he would need ankle surgery. Cook also hauled in 33 receptions that season.

The Vikings will likely play both players throughout this season. In 2016, he finished with 788 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 14 games.