Grandsons of Walmart founder scoop Rapha business in £200 million deal

Rapha, founded by branding consultant and lifelong cyclist Simon Mottram in 2004, announced on Monday that it had been sold to RZC Investments, a private equity firm run by Steuart and Tom Walton.

Rapha has expanded rapidly overseas, now selling through 20 local websites, shipping to over 100 countries and operating 17 Clubhouses in major cities around the world, with seven new clubhouses opening by the end of this year alone.

Steuart Walton, co-founder of RZC, said: “Rapha represents the very best in the world of cycling”.

The statement also said, “The business has grown by more than 25% every year, has been profitable since 2009 and now has more than 200,000 active customers and 450 employees”. The deal values Mottram’s stake in the brand at £25m although it is understood he will retain a significant stake and will continue as chief executive of the business.

A sale will enable Rapha’s shareholders to cash in on a fast-growing interest in cycling, both in the United Kingdom and internationally, despite persistent questions over the sport’s governance at a professional level. In a press release, Mottram welcomed RZC’s stake, saying it would help Rapha expand its “global community of cyclists”, and develop new products and services. “Rapha’s strategic vision has set the company on a path of tremendous growth and opportunity”. The stores offer a mix of retail, cafes, live events and meeting places for cycling enthusiasts.

An investment firm created by two of Walmarts’ Billionaire partners has beat off competition to take on ownership of cycle clothing brand Rapha, according to Sky News.