He’s back: Sidney Crosby and the Stanley Cup return to Halifax

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby hoists the Stanley Cup for fans during the team’s Stanley Cup NHL hockey victory parade on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Crosby also brought the trophy to a farmer’s market and veteran’s retirement home.

“He definitely will”, said Heath Ayling who had come all the way from the Annapolis Valley to see Crosby.

Crosby tried to put her at ease by putting one of her favourite toys – a pink kitten named Sophie – on the Cup’s rim, Hall said.

“I fell in love with Sidney when he scored the golden goal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics”, said Girvasi.

“There’s a lot of hockey fans where we come from, so they were all a little excited and jealous”, Hall said. “It’s not something you take for granted”.

Crosby spent about an hour and a half roaming from room to room, visiting with kids and families and taking photos with the Stanley Cup.

Nick Cox, a spokesman for the IWK Health Centre, said he was among a handful of people at the hospital who knew about Sunday’s special guest in advance.

The champion and two-time playoff MVP victor will be celebrating his 30th birthday – August 7 – as he takes the Cup through the streets of Halifax and Dartmouth. It would be Crosby’s only season with the team before heading back to Canada for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Rimouski Oceanic.

In Halifax Regional Municipality, an amalgamated city that includes Crosby’s hometown of Cole Harbour, tens of thousands of residents lined the streets for a parade held annually, but this time, with Crosby at its helm. Many fans sang “Happy Birthday” as he waved to them, his sunglasses hiding his eyes but not his grin.

Crosby turns 30 years old on Monday.

This isn’t the first time Crosby has taken Lord Stanley for a ride through town on his birthday. Last year, his parade was July 15 in conjunction with his annual hockey camp but also limited to the Cole Harbour community.