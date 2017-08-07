Jessica Korda rules herself out of Solheim Cup with injury

Des Moines is the 15th staging of the Solheim Cup.

U.S. captain Juli Inkster picked two rookies to make up her side, adding 18-year-old Angel Yin and Austin Ernst, 25, to her eight automatic qualifiers, a group that didn’t change from how it had been at the start of the British Open.

Instead, Inkster announced Angel Yin and Austin Ernst as her picks. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in them”. I hope it turns out OK.

It likely signals the end of Matthew’s playing career in the Solheim Cup, although she will play an integral part in the proceedings at Des Moines Golf & Country Club in her role as vice-captain.

Austin Ernst and Angel Yin were the wildcard choices picked by United States captain Inkster, meaning Creamer – the 2010 US Women’s Open champion – has missed out.

Sorenstam admitted she is proud to be leading Europe. “She was involved in the plans and knew the players we were talking about and that made it awkward at times”.

The best 12 players from the United States and Europe meet in a three-day, head-to-head golf extravaganza that engages players and fans alike in a frenzy of enthusiasm. That deadline is either Solheim Cup opening ceremonies on August 17 or 5 p.m.

European skipper Annika Sorenstam had four choices and selected Caroline Masson, Anna Nordqvist, Emily Pedersen and Madelene Sagstrom. “She was strong and mature and I am happy she is on the team either way”.

The wild cards join the eight automatic qualifiers of Georgia Hall, Florentyna Parker, Mel Reid, Carlota Ciganda, Suzann Pettersen, Charley Hull, Karine Icher and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who finished second behind IK Kim at Kingsbarns.