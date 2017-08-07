MLA’s left Gujarat to protect Indian democracy: Congress

Upon their arrival at the Ahmedabad airport, the 44 MLAs were whisked away to a resort in Anand.

“Though we are a small party with only two MLAs, we have suddenly become important and people are now searching for these two legislators”.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, the political secretary to party president Sonia Gandhi, is in the fray for the Rajya Sabha polls which will be held on Tuesday.

The BJP has called all its MLAs to Gandhinagar for an orientation on how to vote in the Rajya Sabha polls, party sources said. “We will see to it that Patel wins the poll”, Gohil said.

“Ahmed Patel and state Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki will come to Anand to meet them”, he said, adding they have not taken police security at the resort. “We are coordinating with Congress workers to stop any unauthorised person from entering the resort”.

Aug 7: congress MLA Amit Chavda on Monday said that the 44 MLA’s of the Congress together left Gujarat to protect the democracy of India and protect themselves from Bharatiya Janata Party-led ruling government’s horse trading.

The Congress is banking on the support of two NCP MLAs and one each of JD (U) and Gujarat Parivartan Party (GPP).

According to the state party unit, Shah, who arrived in the city late Saturday night, would stay here till the completion of the Rajya Sabha polls, in which, he is one of the four contestants from the state. The party is not counting on the seven Congress MLAs, including Shankersinh Vaghela, who did not join the camp at Bengaluru , As Reported By DNAIndia. Thus reducing the Congress tally to 51 in the 182 seat Gujarat Assembly.

Six of the 57 Congress MLAs in Gujarat have quit the party recently, with three of them joining the BJP on July 28.