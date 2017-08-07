North Korea blasts unilateral USA bans on states as ‘anachronistic’

The United States and China piled new pressure on North Korea Sunday to abandon its nuclear missile programme after the UN Security Council approved tough new sanctions which could cost Pyongyang $1 billion a year.

Among others, North Korea is looking at a ban on the export of coal, iron, lead, and seafood products which are estimated to have made the country a profit of over $1 billion previous year.

It is said that the incomes of workers dispatched by Pyongyang to other countries are a source of funds for North Korea’s nuclear and missile development programs.

They also made a decision to maintain “respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with worldwide law, and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states”.

The joint initiative focused on the idea “to simultaneously freeze North Korean nuclear and missile activities, and US and South Korean joint military drills”, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference at the time.

Tillerson also said the United States wants to talk eventually with North Korea but thinks discussions would not be productive if the Pyongyang comes with the intention of maintaining its nuclear weapons.

Southeast Asia’s top diplomats have criticised North Korea over its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests. Even with new United Nations sanctions in place meant to drive Pyongyang back to the table, conditions still aren’t ripe for talks, US diplomats said. He also requested that China restrict crude oil exports to North Korea.

The standoff is expected to dominate Monday’s ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), which gathers 27 foreign ministers, including former participants in the halted six-party talks – Russia, Japan, the United States, China and North and South Korea. The U.S. Treasury in June sanctioned Chinese entities – primarily banks and shipping companies – and individuals for violating sanctions and conducting trade that contributed to North Korea’s military and nuclear program.

British ambassador Matthew Rycroft also warned there could be global consequences unless North Korea backs down and drops its quest for ICBMs.

China is a major host country of North Korean workers, along with Russian Federation.

But a “soft draft” of a joint Asean communique, to be issued at the end of the foreign ministers’ meeting today, makes no mention of China arming and building islands in the South China Sea to assert its claims.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted out praise for China approving the measure.

“The US administration took this childish measure of issuing a travel ban to our country while finding fault with the exercise of legitimate right of the sovereign state”, the statement added, noting that “there is no country in the world that will ignore the foreigners who committed hostile acts within its territory”.