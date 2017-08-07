Now available in Soft Gold for a limited time for $479

If you’ve been meaning to purchase the OnePlus 5 but didn’t want to buy it in the Midnight Black or Slate Gray color, perhaps the Soft Gold will entice you enough to open your wallet. It looks similar to the Soft Gold variant of the OnePlus 3T launched in 2016. The device can be purchased from Amazon.in and Oneplusstore.in.

In addition to this OnePlus 5 Soft Gold unit, there’s a new OnePlus 5 Slate Gray with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage coming soon.

The device sports a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display with Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution. It is powered by the latest 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU. The Soft Gold color variant of the OnePlus 5 will come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is no MicroSD card slot for further expansion of storage. OnePlus does maintain price parity across all its color variants as all 6GB RAM variants are priced at $479/£449/€499, while all 8GB RAM variants are priced at $539/£499/€559 at point.

This phone is mounted with Dual Rear cameras – 16 MP main camera with Sony IMX 398 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, EIS, dual LED flash and secondary Telephoto camera of 20 MP with Sony IMX 350 sensor, and f/2.6 apertur. On the front is a 16MP autofocus camera for selfies and video calls. With the 3,300mAh non-removable battery, the device gives decent battery life. “The latest OnePlus 5 Soft Gold will appeal to those who are looking for the flawless balance of handsome design and powerful features”. With Dash Charge, our signature powering technology, user will always get a day’s power in half an hour.