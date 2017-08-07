Southeast Asian body notes concerns on South China Sea

In his opening remarks to the conference, Mr. Tillerson sought to put to rest fears that the United States would abandon the region, saying that his multiple meetings with ambassadors “is indicative of the importance that the United States pays and places on this relationship with Asean“.

Experts say Beijing will oppose defining the scope of the sea, making the code binding and any enforcement that would limit its maritime activities, whereas the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will ask for those details as discussions go on. “But the Philippines is trying very hard to broker compromise language”.

The ASEAN-China meeting was part of a flurry of one-to-one meetings held Sunday between foreign ministers from the Southeast Asian bloc and top diplomats from other countries including Japan, the United States, India and Russian Federation.

“The communique will be issued together with all the chairman’s statements by the end of all the meetings”, he said.

One diplomat said the disagreement over the wordings on the sea issue were holding up the release of the communique.

According to a copy of a draft obtained by Agence France-Presse, Vietnam lobbied for Asean to express serious concern over “construction” in the sea, in reference to China’s ramped up building of artificial islands in the disputed waters in recent years.

Cambodia, one of China’s strongest allies within ASEAN, had firmly resisted, according to the diplomats involved in the talks in Manila, as well as an excerpt of proposed Cambodian resolution obtained by AFP Sunday.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, and has heavily militarized some islands in the region and expanded other territories with major land reclamation work, turning sandbars into islands and equipping them with airfields, ports and weapons systems. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi praised on Monday New Zealand for being objective and prudent on regional issues, expecting the country to continue to play a constructive role in regional peace and stability.

There will be meetings with other nations later this year in forums that have developed over the years since ASEAN was born in 1967.

Meanwhile, a research report said that Global trade through the South China Sea totaled 28 trillion US dollars from 2008 to 2016, with annual value rising from 2.61 trillion dollars in 2008 to 3.37 trillion in 2016.

Some critics and diplomats believe China’s sudden interest in the code after 15 years of delays is to drag out the negotiating process to buy time to complete its strategic objectives in the South China Sea, through which more than $3 trillion of ship-borne trade passes annually.

The framework that serves as a basis for talks shuns specifics that might alarm China and instead covers broad advice about avoiding incidents between vessels or aircraft, said Collin Koh, maritime security research fellow at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. All the ministers have acknowledged Beijing’s crucial economic and trade relations with each of their countries, the diplomat said.

The three countries are not claimants but have always been vocal on the issue, arguing their interest is in ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight.

Wang said he would not try to anticipate what the code will comprise, but said whatever is signed must be adhered to.

But China, despite being a signatory to the UN’s Convention on the Law of the Sea, ignored the ruling.

The second was to create a synergy between China’s Belt and Road initiative and the ASEAN master plan on connectivity so as to expand the areas of cooperation. “I look forward to attending the Grand ceremony on 8th August to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Bangkok Declaration which gave rise to ASEAN”, he added. This is to synchronize China’s innovation-driven development strategy and ASEAN innovation-driven growth strategy.

The 2002 document was more strongly worded against China.