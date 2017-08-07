The Weeknd & Fifth Harmony to Perform at MTV VMAs

She joins Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes, and the Weeknd as well as 30 Seconds to Mars who make their comeback bid at the event.

With the MTV Video Music Awards less than three weeks away, the network has revealed its first group of performers for the August 27 show. And like Perry she even hosted the VMAs in 2015. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

After Mendes announced last week that his latest album Illuminate has officially attained Platinum status, we didn’t think things could get any better for Mendes fans, but with this MTV VMAs performance happening, we were clearly wrong. Categories will not be split into male and female, and the Moonman trophy is now a Moon Person.

Kendrick Lamar is the most nominated artist for his video, “Humble”. Perry is a five-time past champ, but The Weeknd is still seeking his first win after 12 total nominations.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8pm ET/PT, the same night as the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale.