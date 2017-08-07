U.S. cop points gun at passenger for 9 minutes during traffic stop

This video shows the passenger trying to talk some sense into the officer, telling the cop he was only trying to get what the officer had asked for, but for the nine minutes that was caught on video, sense doesn’t make sense to this frightened cop.

According to the police statement, it was unclear why the passenger was reaching under the seat, as no further requests for paperwork had been made by the officer. During that time, there was a cordial conversation between the officer and the occupants of the vehicle where he explained why he had stopped the auto and requested the driver’s license and additional paperwork.

That is when the passenger reached under his seat, prompting the officer to unholster his weapon and point it at him, according to the police.

The unidentified man sitting in the passenger’s seat insists throughout the video that he had been reaching for some papers on the floor to see if they were the documents that the officer requested. “That’s what we were looking for, bro”, the man says.

The statement added: “We understand that it is never a comfortable position to have a gun pointed at you, regardless of whether it is a police officer“. “Don’t move, all right?”

The video, though, doesn’t show everything. The officer asked the woman for her registration and proof of insurance. According to police, when he returned to the vehicle, the passenger was bending over and reaching under his seat. However, the officer perceived the man’s actions as a threat and felt it necessary to draw his gun. “Get the [expletive] gun off me”, the man responds. Record this s***. Why are you still pointing the gun at me, bro? “My hands are right here”, he said.

“No, you don’t understand”, the passenger protests, as the officer tells him to relax.

The driver and the passenger were given citations and were then allowed to leave.

In the video, the passenger repeatedly asks the officer to stop pointing his gun and says that his hands are visible, but the officer continues to aim his gun, while calling for backup.

The CPD also said that the reason for the lengthy amount of time he held his gun on the passenger was due to his location on the side of a highway.

The Campbell Police Department is defending the officer’s decision to draw his gun.

A video that apparently was recorded by a woman in the auto begins as the male passenger is expressing incredulity that the officer has pulled a gun.

“This cop needs to resign and go fine a job that he can do without pointing a gun at someone”.

Captain Gary Berg told The Mercury News that the officer had a “cordial” conversation with the car’s occupants and explained why he had stopped the vehicle. “This is meant to protect our officers as well as those they come in contact with”.

Police did not release the additional footage but officials said they hoped the department’s explanation of the incident provided clarification for his actions.

