US, Australia, Japan want coercive acts at sea to be stopped

Foreign ministers of member states of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Saturday ignored Washington’s call to downgrade diplomatic ties with North Korea, choosing instead to reiterate its “grave concern” over regional tensions.

A US push to further isolate North Korea appeared to be reaping some dividends Sunday as China, Pyongyang’s major benefactor, urged its outcast neighbor to make a “smart decision” and stop conducting missile launches and nuclear tests. The demands that China stop expanding and reinforcing man-made islands in the sea, however, have been watered down from a year ago as more pressing demands have risen to the forefront.

Analysts believe China will continue to grow its influence in ASEAN at a time of uncertainty over the Trump administration's security priorities and whether it will try to keep China's aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea in check.

Even as they celebrate a diplomatic victory in persuading China and Russian Federation to sign on to cutting new sanctions, the US and other countries are deeply concerned that failure to rigorously enforce them could significantly blunt their impact.

The foreign ministers shared viewpoints on a free trade deal involving the 10 ASEAN members and the three partners along with Australia, New Zealand and India, as well as on infrastructure and marine security in the region.

Two unprecedented tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles by North Korea last month were the latest signs that its weapons program is approaching the point of no return.

“There’s still no consensus”, one of the diplomats said, adding the disagreements over the wordings on the sea issue were holding up the release of the communique.

Countries that have made competing claims over parts or all of the West Philippine Sea/South China Sea were the Philippines, China, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan.

China’s territorial disputes in the strategic waterway with five other governments intensified after it built islands in disputed waters and reportedly started to install a missile defense system on them, alarming rival claimant states and Western governments.

Critics of China have accused it of trying to divide Asean with strong-armed tactics and chequebook diplomacy, enticing smaller countries in the bloc such as Cambodia and Laos to support it.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on the sidelines of a series of ASEAN foreign ministers’ meetings, in Manila, the Philippines, Aug. 6, 2017.

“We will under no circumstances put the nukes and ballistic rockets on the negotiating table”, Ri said in a speech to an Asia regional gathering in the Philippines.

Diplomats say the ASEAN documents on the South China Sea were carefully worded to avoid angering China.

“This kind of moral equivalency that’s implied by the freeze for freeze, which is between the North Koreans shooting off missiles that are prohibited and our reasonably defensive exercises that we undertake in our alliance with the South Koreans to protect them from these launches, is not a reasonable kind of a trade”, Thornton said. “As long as we commit to dialogue and consultation and global law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of th Seas, we will be able to stabilize the situation and find a way out”.

Wang Yi said he urged Ri Yong-ho to abide by United Nations resolutions in a meeting on Sunday in the Philippines. Then, the code “will provide a cover to China’s completed reclamation and militarization”, he said.

The second was to create a synergy between China’s Belt and Road initiative and the ASEAN master plan on connectivity so as to expand the areas of cooperation.