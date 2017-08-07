The contours of a fair bargain are clear: a commitment to fully fund Obamacare programs and reinsurance in exchange for some regulatory reforms and added state flexibility.

For another, as the Trump administration careens sideways, Republican legislators are feeling freer to push back.

But this is not an easy stance for Republicans. They wanted to overlook Trump’s liabilities because they believed this was their moment. Just 15 per cent of them say they are winning more; 79 per cent say they are losing more. These Republicans are acting against the best interests of Americans, and must be replaced. It wasn’t that he outwitted the Republican establishment, it’s that the Republican establishment has changed.

Appearing together on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Republican Governor John Kasich of OH and Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper of Colorado said both parties should work to find a solution. Evangelical voters entered into a Faustian bargain with their support for a candidate who personally seems to be the antithesis of everything that their movement supports.

Earlier Thursday, Trump teased that there would be a “very big announcement” this evening in West Virginia, a state that went heavily Republican in the 2016 elections. 33% approval rating in that quinnipiac poll last week but he remains incredibly popular among Republicans in that same poll, 76% approval rating.

To the extent that Obama-Trump voters were identified as those who voted for the 44th president in either 2008 or 2012, it is important to remember that Obama won pretty big the first time around: according to exit polls, he won 9 percent of self-identified Republicans and 20 percent of self-identified conservatives.

Republicans in the Senate deserve most of the blame for the failure of health care reform. Reporter: We are seeing incredible Independence among congressional Republicans. As Jennifer Senior wrote in her New York Times review of Sen.

President Donald Trump ran on a campaign to improve the nation’s infrastructure.

There was little pushback when the President responded to his week of crisis by supporting legislation to severely cut down on immigration and “joked” about wanting more police brutality, all of which were meant to be part of what amounted to “Don’t Worry, I’m a Conservative Republican Week”.

With the Republican Party apparently unable, or unwilling, to repeal Obamacare-despite holding both houses of Congress and the White House-Heghmann accused the party of “massive fraud perpetrated on Republican voters and contributors as well as some Independents and Democrats”.

And there are signs that the GOP base is souring, ever so slightly, on Trump.

“Today I will tell you as West Virginians, I can’t help you anymore being a Democrat governor”, Justice said at the rally.

Conservative pundits have been challenging mainstream expertise on issues such as climate change for a long time. Democrats have been cursed by a bad Senate map in 2018: They must defend 25 of their 48 seats while Republicans must defend just eight of their 52. Pat Toomey, who is not one for criticizing Trump publicly.

So, back to the questions, why and why now for the Justice jump? Figures such as Rush Limbaugh have been deeply embedded among top Republicans for decades.

Justice’s decision gives Republicans control of 34 governorships – tying a record set almost a century ago.

In a revealing film, Right America: Feeling Wronged, the documentarian Alexandra Pelosi (Nancy Pelosi’s daughter) captured the mood at McCain-Palin rallies in 2008 which was nearly exactly like what we saw at Trump-Pence rallies during the 2016 campaign.

Tim Miley, an attorney and leader of West Virginia’s House Democrats, called the governor’s version of events a “myth”. While Democrats continue to put politics before the American people, Republicans are working with President Trump to lead America toward a future with fewer burdensome regulations, greater economic stability, and stronger national security. Because they don’t in reality control the presidency! He was never a Republican in the first place.