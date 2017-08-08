2 members of Russian punk band Pussy Riot detained

Two members of the Russian feminist punk band Pussy Riot were detained Monday after rallying for the release of a Ukrainian filmmaker outside his Siberian prison.

Maria Alyokhina and Olga Borisova were arrested on Monday after demonstrating in support of Oleg Sentsov, a filmmaker serving a 20-year-term.

Pussy Riot’s Maria Alekhina and Olga Borisova were detained in Yakutsk for picketing the detention center where Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov is now serving a sentence on terror charges.

Mediazona, a website focusing on court and legal news that Alyokhina and another band member helped set up, released a video showing police stopping the auto in which the two women were traveling and asking the women to follow them to the police station.

“The case of Sentsov and Kolchenko is one of the most important key political cases in the history of our country”, Alekhina told the news organization founded by Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, in reference to another Ukrainian held in Russian Federation on terror charges.

Borisova, in a video from a police vehicle posted on Twitter, added: ‘We’re going to the police station. on suspicion of committing an administrative offence, (holding) an unsanctioned rally’.

Sentsov, who is from the Crimean city of Simferopol, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2015 for conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in Crimea, after the peninsula was annexed by Russian Federation in 2014.

Alyokhina was one of the two Pussy Riot members sentenced to two years in prison for a protest concert inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

On Sunday, Alyokhina posted photos and a video of their brief protest on a bridge, calling Sentsov’s case ‘one of the key political cases in the history of our country’.

The band members tweeted details about the arrest as it happened.