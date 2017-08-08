3DS Finishes Collection, Switch To Build — Dragon Quest Announcements

The new game is due out on the Nintendo Switch and the PS4, unlike the original, which launched on PS3, PS4, and PS Vita. Even after its strong debut in Japan previous year, the Dragon Quest-themed Minecraft knock off held its own in Japanese sales charts for a couple of weeks before vanishing.

Many fans of the Dragon Quest franchise are excited about the announcement of Dragon Quest Builder 2.

Square Enix also revealed that the game will be getting multiplayer too, showing off a small snippet of the new feature which saw up to four players building and adventuring together.

Additionally, NeoGAF user Kanann has provided first gameplay footage from the PlayStation 4 version of Dragon Quest. Swapping between anime scenes and gameplay, the short exemplifies that not everything in Dragon Quest 10 has to be about fighting monsters and taking quests.

The game featured voxel based environments similar to Minecraft, but what made the game really stand out was the Dragon Quest themed elements sprinkled throughout. In addition, there will be a multiplayer component to the game.

There is no news on a release date, so keep your eyes peeled!