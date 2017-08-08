5-magnitude quake jolts China’s Sichuan Province

The US Geological Survey measured the quake at magnitude 6.6 and said it struck 200 kilometre west northwest of Guangyuan in Sichuan province at a depth of 32 km, South China Morning Post reported.

Jiuzhaigou, or Jiuzhai Valley, is known for its spectacular waterfalls and karst formations.

State-run television said five people were killed and more than 60 injured in the quake.

On Tuesday more than 38,000 people visited Jiuzhai Valley, a national park located in Jiuzhaigou County, inside the Sichuan Province, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Some houses at the park collapsed and many cracked, prompting the evacuation of residents by authorities.

The number of victims of the Tuesday quake in the Sichuan province in southwestern China has increased to 88 people, China’s Central television reported.

“The quake hit at night, communications lines and electricity are disrupted and people are no doubt shocked and scared”, said a spokesperson for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in China, which has dispatched relief workers to the area.

The tremor was so strong it could be felt 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) away in Beijing.

The shaker caused massive power outages and trains to Chengdu were suspended from operations.

"People from other regions are a pretty frightened", Wang said.

Images circulating on Chinese social media sites showed rocks scattered on roads and people running out of bars and cafes in Jiuzhaigou town onto the street. Jiuzhaigou airport was operating as normal after the runway was checked for damage, the report added.