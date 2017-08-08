Abbas, Jordan King Abdullah Seek Trump Commitment to Palestinian State

King Abdullah, meanwhile, praised USA president Donald Trump as being “committed to work for peace between Palestinians and Israelis”, according to Petra.

Abbas was in China during the height of the unrest when Palestinians led protests against Israeli restrictions outside the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordanian King Abdullah II, after a meeting Monday in Ramallah, called for U.S. President Donald Trump to endorse a two-state solution.

Abdullah expressed support for Abbas and the Palestinians, the spokesman said.

The crisis erupted when Israel installed metal detectors at the shrine after gunmen killed two Israeli policemen there.

According to Jordan’s Petra News Agency, both leaders stressed the need to preserve the historical and legal status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Haram Al-Sharif site.

The man was given a hero’s welcome when he returned to Israel, which further rattled Jordanians and King Abdullah’s government.

Last week, a speech Kushner gave to congressional interns was leaked to Wired, a United States website. Part of the coordination with Israel includes the VIP passes given to senior Palestinian officials such as Abbas to ease their travel through checkpoints and across border points. “His Majesty said that what is desired is to intensify efforts to make progress during the coming period”.

The talks were attended by Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Sadafi, Director of the General Intelligence Department Major General Adnan Jundi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and head of the Jordanian Representation Office in Ramallah, Khaled Shawabkeh.

King Abdullah checked on the health of President Abbas, who has recently undergone a medical check-up.

Jordanians organised protests outside the Israeli embassy in Amman.

Jordan, which signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, has yet to allow Israeli Ambassador Einat Schlein to return to her posting along with the rest of the embassy’s staff, all of whom left the country, according to a report in the Jordanian al-Ghad daily.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said on July 27 that he wanted Al-Jazeera expelled amid tensions over a sensitive Jerusalem holy site.

“So the message is, ‘if you come close to al-Aksa, we’ll kill you!'” he added.