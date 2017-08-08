Action Lion King casts Rafiki

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Luke Cage’s Alfre Woodard, who plays the villain Mariah Dillard on the show, will voice Sarabi.

The original “Lion King” is one of the biggest animated films of all time: It grossed $968.8 million globally and won an Academy Award for the original song, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, as well as its original score by Hans Zimmer. Lion King is now shooting in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, The Wrap reports that Kani will play Rafiki, the advisor to the royal family.

Fans last saw Kani as King T’Chaka, T’Challa/Black Panther’s father, in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. In Captain America: Civil War, she played the mother that confronted Tony Stark about her son that was killed during the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The other thing that comes to mind in light of the casting here is that the role of Sarabi might be getting beefed up a little compared with its ’94 predecessor. News has it that the movie has just cast two more voice actors in the roles of Rafiki and Sarabi (Simba’s Mom). Recently, it was reported that Chiwetel Ejiofor will voice Scar.

Favreau is using similar technology as he did with The Jungle Book to bring The Lion King to life in CG.

Kani and Woodard will be joining a cast which includes Donald Glover as an adult Simba, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, and John Oliver as Zazu. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters July 19, 2019.