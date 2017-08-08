Airbnb Deactivates Accounts of People Attending White Supremacist Rally in Va.

“Anybody who is not just in the alt-right, but who is conservative, right-wing or cares about civil liberties should start boycotting Airbnb“.

The Ku Klux Klan protests on July 8 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Over the weekend, chatter within far-right spheres alluded to a possible crackdown against those travelling to Virginia to hear white nationalist Richard Spencer, Buzzfeed washout turned fundamentalist Baked Alaska, Augustus Invictus, a one-time Senate hopeful and author of such LinkedIn screeds as Future or Ruin: The Argument for Eugenics and others preach hate in front of a statue of a Confederate general.

The extremists will be met by counter-demonstrators from left-wing and civil rights groups, including Antifa and Black Lives Matter, with Virginia state law enforcement officers equipped with riot gear to police the event alongside officers from local forces.

The rally will be the third of its kind in Charlottesville in the past four months.

The event’s organizer, Jason Kessler, denounced the move and said it “should be grounds for a lawsuit”.

“As organizations committed to protecting constitutional and civil rights, we demand that the city withdraw its letter to Jason Kessler of August 7, 2017, revoking and otherwise rescinding the permit for a demonstration in Emancipation Park on August 12, 2017, and provide assurances that the City will allow the “Unite the Right” demonstration as previously planned and approved by operation of law”, the letter reads.

Airbnb isn’t letting neo-Nazis take advantage of its services, Gizmodo reported early Monday.

Some people planning to attend the rally have reportedly been using Airbnb to find places to stay.

In a letter sent to city officials today, the organizations warned that the city’s decision to approve Kessler’s permit for a demonstration only in McIntire Park is a violation of his free speech rights.

“When through our background check processes or from input of our community we identify and determine that there are those who would be pursuing behaviour on the platform that would be antithetical to the Airbnb Community Commitment, we seek to take appropriate action including, as in this case, removing them from the platform”, they said in a statement.

Newsweek has contacted the Department for Justice for comment on the planned gathering.