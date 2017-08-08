Al Jazeera Under Fire in Israel, Calls Closure Attempt ‘Undemocratic’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said on July 27 that he wanted Al-Jazeera expelled amid tensions over a sensitive Jerusalem holy site.

The government says it plans to revoke the credentials of Al Jazeera journalists, close its Jerusalem bureau and pull the station’s broadcasts from local cable and satellite providers.

Netanyahu is widely seen to be blaming Al Jazeera for his own poor judgment, inasmuch has he put metal detectors in the al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, provoking demonstrations in Jerusalem and Jordan.

Al-Jazeera has hit back at Israel’s proposed ban of the broadcaster’s signal in the country. Al Jazeera was the first Arab news outlet to host Israeli officials and political analysts.

The Israeli decision came at a time when the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression condemned the attacks by the siege countries on those freedoms and considered them a flagrant violation of human rights.

Kara appealed to Erdan to use his authority to close down the offices, but Erdan deflected the request to the police.

The Qatar-based network criticised the decision by a country which “claims to be the only democracy in the Middle East”.

The attempt to shut it down now could be the result of a determination that its coverage is, in fact, seriously harming Israel’s standing internationally, and, perhaps even more worryingly, that the government plans on engaging in actions in the near future-from another all-out assault on Gaza to the de facto or de jure annexation of significant territory in the West Bank-that it cannot afford to have covered in the critical manner that Al Jazeera would provide.

The pan-Arab television described the Israeli move “as odd and biased”, saying the Israeli minister “could not substantiate his comments by referring to a single news bulletin or situation that proved Al Jazeera had not been professional nor objective during its coverage in Jerusalem”.