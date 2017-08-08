‘All players probably have it,’ former QB says of brain disease

“All football players probably have it, the way I read it and the way I see it”, Boomer Esiason said Monday on his radio show “Boomer and Carton“. During the conversation, they began to talk about CTE and how it has forced some younger players to retire earlier than what’s considered the norm.

One such person who spoke up about his CTE fears is Boomer Esiason.

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason thinks CTE is more common among football players than most of realize.

Boomer’s comments followed a recent study on 202 former football players that found evidence of brain disease in almost all of them, from athletes in the NFL, college and even high school. Urschel, a doctoral candidate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, suffered a concussion two years ago after a helmet-to-helmet hit and told HBO’s Bryant Gumbel that it hurt his “ability to think well mathematically”. “The more we learn about our brains the better it is for the guys who are playing today”.

Conducted jointly by the VA Boston Healthcare System and Boston University School of Medicine, the study found that 110 of the 111 brains donated by National Football League players contained evidence of CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

His comments on CTE were couched in a more matter-of-fact way, but Esiason echoed some of the thoughts recently offered by Terrell Davis. Speaking on Friday, shortly before he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the former Broncos running back said, “I can’t lie, we’re all scared”.