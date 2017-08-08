AM2R Creator Working On Ori And The Will Of The Wisps

Creator of Another Metroid 2 Remake (AM2R), Milton Guasti, has been hired by Moon Studios to work on Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

A new member has been added to the Moon Studios team working on Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

AM2R (Another Metroid 2 Remake) was released last year – exactly a year ago yesterday – to a positive response from Metroid fans. His mention of it being a “special day” is in reference to the fact that his hiring was confirmed on the first anniversary of Project AM2R and the 31st anniversary of Metroid, thus boosting the momentousness of the occasion even further. In the original game, Ori, a mysterious creature, teams with Sein, an agent of Nibel Forest’s Spirit Tree, to restore balance to their home.

On the NEOGAF forums, co-creator of Ori and founder of Moon Studios, Thomas Mahler, expressed that Milton is an incredible talent. He explained the circumstances surrounding the job offer and his eager acceptance on his blog. Ori takes a lot of inspiration from the book of “Metroidvania”, the buzz term for free-form 2-D design that encourages exploration and enables players to tackle a game’s challenges in whichever way they choose. One can see the love and attention to detail that went into its design. While the developer, Milton Guasti, could not continue work, he recently shared some good news regarding future projects.

Ori and the Blind Forest came out as a console exclusive on Xbox One, and PC.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which also saw its full reveal at E3, does not have a release date yet.