Amitabh Bachchan to play a patriarch in Sairat director’s Bollywood debut

It features Amitabh Bachchan as a patriarch with shades of grey. Manjule revealed that he made a decision to become a director after he had enacted a few scenes of Big B from his cult film, Sholay, in college. Bachchan considers Nagraj a genius-director and applauded Sairat on social media, and sent the filmmaker a personal letter after watching the film too. It is said that a three floor studio has been booked for October 10 in Film City, Mumbai.

As for the new script, rumours read that that Manjule, who has been working on it ever since he finished ‘Sairat, ‘ was initially planning to write it as a Marathi script, but then chose to take it forward in Hindi.

In 2016, a Marathi film Sairat became the talk of the town after the romantic drama hit the right chord with the audience and critics alike. “The project was locked soon after”, reveals a source close to the development, adding that the film is expected to roll later this year. What’s more, now we discover that Big B has started the practices for the universally adored show. Soon after Sairat’s completion and subsequent success was when Manjule reportedly started penning down the details of his latest project. The 74-year-old actor will also be seen 102 Not Out, Rythu with Krishna Vamsi. I am now shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati for the entire month of August. But, this film with Nagraj is going to be the special one for both of them. After that I go into Ayan Mukejee’s film (Dragon) to be produced by Karan Johar.

To the extent his work goes, aside from Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh will likewise shoot for Thugs Of Hindostan that stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Two-time National Award-winning Marathi filmmaker, Nagraj Manjule, is making his Bollywood debut with a yet-untitled social drama. He will also be seen essaying the role of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s father in the upcoming 102 Not Out.