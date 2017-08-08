Analyst Commentary On Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC), Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO)

In related news, Director Frank A. Wojtek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. Relative Strength Index (RSI-14) for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

11/07/2016 – Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. was upgraded to ” by analysts at KLR Group. NY now owns 43,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. (NYSE:NOG) shares saw a recent bid of $1.00 and 6.51M shares have exchanged hands in the recent trading session, yielding a -20.00% decline over the past week.NOG price decreased -16.67% or $0.2 versus $1.20 at the end of the prior session. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter past year. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 265,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 243,110 shares during the period.

10/18/2016 – Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. was downgraded to ” by analysts at Goldman Sachs. (NASDAQ:CRZO) belonging to Basic Materials sector has inclined 2.91% and closed its last trading session at $14.78. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 255.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 535.00.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.is an independent energy company. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 769.09 million. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 30 cents per share.

08/30/2016 – Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

EPS in next five year years is expected to touch 20.00% while EPS growth in past 5 year was -15.75% along with sales growth of 17.00% in the last five years. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. Finally, Williams Capital assumed coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 20th. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and worldwide trademark and copyright legislation.

CRZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. on 3/30/2017 reported its EPS as $0.1 with the analysts projecting the EPS of the stock as $0.06. They now have a Dollars 21 price target on the stock. The company now has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50. BidaskClub lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.72.

The stock has Return on Assets (ROA) of -34.2 percent. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $67,872.00. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock. The Firm is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in OH, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.