Analysts Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc

The stock exchanged hands 5.28 Million shares versus average trading capacity of 4.07 Million shares. The stock of Glu Mobile Inc. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 147,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 60,168 shares during the period.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 83,002 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $3,359,000. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 382,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 264,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Currently, the stock has a 1 Year Price Target of $3.13. LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000.

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) shares are moving 1.96% trading at $1.04 today. For this GLUU’s 20 days and 50 days MA (moving average) comparison clear the blur picture.

Shares of the company are trading at $3.06 just a bit higher than the 50 day moving average which is $2.60 and just above the 200 day moving average of $2.39. Given that liquidity is king in short-term, GLUU is a stock with 132.97 million shares outstanding that normally trades 13.15% of its float.

Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) shares traded on 1.32% up secure line and closed at $3.06. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.59 million. Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -48.4% and Return on Investment (ROI) of -33.7 percent. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter past year. Analysts expect next quarter’s EPS to be $-0.01 with next year’s EPS anticipated to be $0.07.

Glu Mobile, Inc. on 6/29/2017 reported its EPS as $-0.24 with the analysts projecting the EPS of the stock as $-0.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “UBS Asset Management Americas Inc”. Wells Fargo Comm Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. “(NASDAQ:GLUU)” was posted by Week Herald and is the sole property of of Week Herald. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & global copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.thestockobserver.com/2017/08/07/glu-mobile-inc-nasdaqgluu-given-a-4-00-price-target-at-roth-capital-updated.html. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a research report released on Monday, July 10th.

In terms of Buy, Sell or Hold recommendations, Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) has analysts’ mean recommendation of 2.4.

Stock research firms now have a positive stance on shares of Glu Mobile Inc. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Additionally on 12/23/16 Mizuho “Initiates Coverage On” Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) to Neutral setting price target at $2.3 and on 8/03/16 Northland Securities “Downgrades” the stock to Market Perform. On Monday, February 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”. Glu Mobile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

(NASDAQ:GLUU) recently. Masi Niccolo De, Executive Chairman reported the sale of 339,648 shares of (GLUU). The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $879,688.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. However the six-month change in the insider ownership was recorded -18.35%, as well as three-month change in the institutional ownership was recorded 0.86%.

Amalgamated Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc.