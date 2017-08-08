Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)

Berenberg Bank set a €92.10 ($108.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

This acquisition enables Fresenius Medical Care to further leverage its manufacturing, supply chain and marketing competencies across the dialysis products, services and care coordination businesses in a less labour and capital-intensive care setting.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Fresenius Medical Care’s planned acquisition of NxStage Medical, Inc. and the expected timing of the closing of the transaction. With the acquisition of NxStage, Fresenius Medical gains access to the Boston, Massachusetts-based company’s portable dialysis machines, for use in a patient’s home as well as in hospitals, and dialysis centers that both health care professionals and trained lay users can operate. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. US Bancorp DE now owns 386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after buying an additional 64,985 shares during the last quarter. The planned acquisition has a total transaction volume of approximately Euro 1.7 billion (USD 2.0 billion). The firm has a market capitalization of €25.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.209.

The German group will offer $30 per share, a 22 percent premium to NxStage’s 90-day moving average share price, to acquire all of NxStage’s outstanding shares. KGaA has a 12-month low of €70.82 and a 12-month high of €89.07.

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care Corporation had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Fresenius Medical Care Corporation’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

S&P Global set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Deutsche Bank AG set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. (The) set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KGaA and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. The brokerage now has a buy rating on the stock. With the last stock price up 4.30% from the two hundred day average, compared with the Standard & Poor's 500 Index which has increased 0.06% over the same period.