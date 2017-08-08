Anthem To Exit Nevada Exchange; Pare Back Products In Georgia

Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson said Monday the company has now gone a step farther, serving notice it is withdrawing from the exchange and will no longer offer plans in Clark, Washoe and Nye either. The insurer will still offer “catastrophic plans”, which can be bought outside the exchanges and are only available to consumers under 30 years old or with a low income.

One of the nation’s largest health insurers, Anthem (ANTM), announced on Monday it would not offer plans through the ObamaCare exchanges in Nevada next year.

She said Anthem did that after offering health plans in Clark, Washoe and Nye counties calling for an average 62 percent rate increase. This proposed rate increase did not reflect the potential elimination of payments to insurance carriers for Cost Share Reductions (CSRs).

Anthem, a major provider of health insurance, is pulling out of the Nevada market pretty much altogether. “Republicans must prove they’re serious about stabilizing the exchanges and support a bipartisan plan to improve our health care system, including fully funding cost sharing reduction payments”.

“I am frustrated and disappointed with Anthem’s surprise and abrupt decision to leave the healthcare exchange especially during uncertain times”, said Sandoval. These efforts include working to find a solution for the individuals and families in potential so-called “bare counties.”-Governor Brian Sandoval”.

Nevada had said in June that residents in 14 counties out of 17 in the state would not have access to qualified health plans on the state exchanges.

In addition to its decision to completely extract itself from the Nevada market, Anthem will scale back its offerings in Georgia dramatically, offering plans in only 85 rural counties that would otherwise be left without coverage.

“While the Division is disappointed in Anthem’s latest decision regarding its withdrawals, we believed that it was in the interest of the Nevada public to let consumers know about the Anthem decision as soon as possible” declared Commissioner Richardson.

Anthem said that the individual market remains “volatile”.