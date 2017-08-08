Apple Eyes India with Eros Content Library Acquisition Talks

Global content streaming companies are jockeying to boost their Indian television, movie and music offerings in the world’s fastest growing Internet services market.

Eros International, as well as Apple, Netflix and Amazon, have declined to comment on the reports.

If the deal between Eros Group and Apple Inc actually follows through, it would mean over 3000 Indian movies (both from Bollywood and regional cinema) from the Eros library will be available via Apple.

Eros had previously attempted engaged with broadcasters including Sony, 21st Century Fox’s Star India, Viacom and Zee to sell its content library, per Reuters.

Discussions are in very early stages, the source told Reuters on Monday, confirming a report in India’s Economic Times that said a deal could be worth around $1-billion. Last month, Amazon announced a deal with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to stream library and future titles, and premiered “Inside Edge” on Amazon Prime Video, about the worlds of cricket and entertainment, as the first of 18 Indian original series.

In order to tidy up its structure pre-acquisition, Eros Group is planning a reverse merger of its NYSE-listed subsidiary Eros International and the India-based parent Eros International Media, which handles the majority of content production. Its stock, which peaked at $39 on the NYSE in August 2015, has fallen almost 80 per cent in the last two years and closed at $8.20 on the NYSE on Friday.

Eros Music now sits under Eros International.

JM Financial is advising Eros throughout potential negotiation discussions.

Eros Now has almost 2.9 million paid subscribers and over 100 million registered subscribers, and is also housed under U.S. entity Eros International.