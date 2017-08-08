Apple Releases iOS 11 Beta 5 Update For Developers

However, the official statement says that the feature would return in the future update, which clears the fact that iOS 11 will release without this feature and in future, it will be added. According to reports, the tech giant’s signature virtual assistant will now have a more natural-sounding voice that has both male and female versions. As of now, iOS 11 Beta 5 is available for developers only, which means it is not released for normal iPhone users, but as we have mentioned above, it is expected to go live in September.

Other changes in iOS 11 beta 5 include slight cosmetic changes to the Settings and Camera apps, smaller glyphs in the Weather apps, and a new music-related interface in Control Center and the Now Playing Lock screen. Apple has also made Beta 5 available for macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4 and tvOS 11. The upcoming operating system feels like a brand new software platform for the iPad. It can convert the device in a more capable tablet.

Spotlight Search now stays on top of the screen when you’re browsing widgets, the screen recording status bar is red instead of blue, and apps that use your location lost the blue banner of shame.

At the moment it is really anyone’s guess, but designer Max Rudberg has chose to throw together a handful of concepts which shows off what the iPhone 8 could look like with iOS 11 running on it. It should launch a few days before the arrival of this year’s new iPhones, which could be announced soon after the U.S. Labor Day holiday, which is on September 4. This version of smartwatch will be able to connect directly to cellular networks.