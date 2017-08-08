Apple Watch ‘Series 3’ Will Purportedly Have an All-New Form Factor

Samsung already has a cellular version in their Gear smartwatch series, but a cellular capable Apple Watch could be next if these reports hold true. Nonetheless, Apple could make it happen. No mention in Businessweek’s report, though, of the all-new form factor that I’ve heard is coming for this year’s new watches. With the LTE Connection, users won’t have to depend on their smartphone all the time as they would be able to download music, apps and more.

Apple is now talking to carriers in the United States and Europe regarding the cellular version of the Apple Watch, with the four major carriers of the country, namely AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint, all planning to sell the device. Qualcomm has been the main modem supplier for iPhones in the past, but the company may have chosen Intel due to its legal dispute with Qualcomm. The new device could still be delayed beyond 2017; the company already postponed a cellular smartwatch a year ago.

It is unclear when the Apple Watch Series 3 will be unveiled, but there is a definite possibility that the smartwatches will be announced alongside the next iPhone models in September.

If you’re growing tired of the Apple Watch’s current design, an aesthetic that has remained almost identical between Series 1 and Series 2 iterations, you’ll likely be pleased to find out that the latest rumours indicate the next version of Apple’s wearable is set to incorporate a complete design overhaul.