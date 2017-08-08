Arab League slams repeated Israeli incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque

King Abdulllah is the official custodian of Al-Aqsa Mosque that follows the Jordanian Waqf since 1948.

This is Abdullah’s first visit to the Palestinian city in the past five years.

The monarch’s visit comes amid growing Jordanian-Israeli tensions over the Jerusalem shrine, the third holiest site of Islam and the most sacred one in Judaism.

According to Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki, the Monday meeting resulted in the construction of a joint Palestinian-Jordanian team that will be assigned to deal with future crises and seek to improve joint coordination following the latest Temple Mount flare-up.

Presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh Monday said King of Jordan, Abdullah II, affirmed his country’s full support to the Palestinian people and their leadership.

On Sunday, the Jordanian King warned that the future of the Palestinian question is at stakes, urging global powers to push for progress. “There will be no breakthrough in the peace process if there is no American commitment to support a solution to the Palestinian issue”, he said.

President Abbas checked into a local Ramallah hospital recently and was declared fit after what was called a “routine” checkup.

A PLO source told Arab News that Erekat had cancelled all his meetings on Sunday to get rest ahead of the summit.

A former Israeli ambassador to Jordan said that “Israel is now paying the price of the childish and provocative behavior that Netanyahu did when he received the security officer at the embassy with laughter and joke, even though he killed Jordanian citizens in cold blood”.

The decision was taken after Abbas returned from a truncated state visit to China on July 22 because of the protests at Al-Aqsa. During the speech he adopted Israel’s view that the Al Aqsa crisis stemmed from Palestinian incitement and mused that there may be no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Abbas and Abdullah met for about two hours, after a red-carpet welcome for the king at the Palestinian government compound in the city of Ramallah. Changes to the arrangement will have negative consequences for the region as a whole, both leaders noted.

“Especially the need for the USA administration to define the ultimate goal of the peace process to achieve the principle of two states on the 1967 borders and stop all Israeli settlement activities including Jerusalem”, he added.