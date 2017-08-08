Archaeologists think they have uncovered the home of three of Jesus’ disciples

LAKE TIBERIAS | archaeologists israelis and americans think they have found the site of birth or residence of Peter and two other apostles, companions of Jesus on the shores of the lake of Tiberias, in northern Israel, said on Monday one of them to the AFP.

“On the basis of these findings, we believe that this site is likely to be located at the site of Bethsaida“, he added.

Mordechai Aviam, head of the Kinneret Institute for Galilean Archaeology at Kinneret Academic College, said in a press statement August 6 that the remains uncovered at Beit Habek, in the Bethsaida Valley Nature Reserve, have led them to believe that this was a significant Roman city and not just a simple fishing village. However, it is not clear whether it was built on Bethsaida or by it.

“Josephus reported that the king had upgraded Bethsaida from a village into a polis, a proper city”, Dr. Mordechai Aviam of Kinneret College siad to Haaretz. And indeed, all this time, we have not known where it was. “In any case, the bathhouse verifies the presence of urban culture”.

Archaeologists have long sought to locate Julias, focusing their search on three different sites. The team believes that the site called el-Araj, at the delta of the River Jordan on the northern shore of the Sea of Gaililee, is the strongest candidate due to the discovery of the bathhouse and other Roman-era remains below the Byzantine ruins.

The excavators at el-Araj wonder if they have happened upon a situation similar to that at nearby Capernaum, where a Byzantine church was built over a site also traditionally associated with the apostle Peter.

Byzantine ruins had already been discovered at the site, but the archeologists have discovered an older Roman layer beneath them, 211 meters below sea level, containing pottery sheds and a mosaic as well as the bathhouse. A bronze coin of the late 2nd century CE and a lovely silver denarius of the emperor Nero from the year 65-66 CE that reads, “Nero, Caesar Augustus” were also found.

Haaretz says the archaeologists’ discovery of glass mosaic tiles at the historical site might also indicate that a “wealthy and important church” existed there. Archaeologists believe the find may tally with the account of a Bavarian bishop who reported visiting a church said to have been built over the home of Peter and Andrew during a trip to Bethsaida in 725 AD.

Aviam noted that the layer from the Roman period was found roughly six feet below a layer from the Byzantine period. Last August, researchers under Motti Aviam found a first century synagogue near Mount Tabor.