Argroson’s Recalls Maradol Papaya Cavi Brand for Possible Salmonella

“The FDA is now advising that consumers avoid Caribeña, Cavi and Valery brands of maradol papayas, and all varieties of papayas from the Carica de Campeche farm located in Campeche, Mexico, as a result of the FDA’s traceback investigation and testing”, according to the agency’s Monday outbreak update.

The FDA wrote on its website that it’s in communication with Mexican food safety authorities on the outbreak investigation and that Mexican food safety authorities are conducting inspections and “other follow up activities at firms of interest”.

The Maradol Papayas was distributed to the State of IL from July 10 to July 13, 2017.

Agroson’s says they have “ceased importing papayas from Carica de Compeche”.

“Consumers who may have purchased the Valery brand papayas are advised to dispose of them”. Restaurants and retailers can ask their supplier. Only certain lot codes of Cavi papayas were recalled that were known to come from Carica de Campeche. “Consumers with questions may contact Freshtex Produce at 956-322-4817”.

Anyone who thinks they may have one of these brands should immediately throw the fruit away. Wash and sanitize countertops as well as drawers or shelves in refrigerators where papayas were stored. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The CDC was able to identify one illness cluster in Maryland which linked these cases of salmonella to papayas bought at a store in the Baltimore area.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can be found in contaminated food or water and can cause fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened or compromised immune systems.

A recall on papayas has been expanded to three brands, with more recalls possible, after the Food and Drug Administration narrowed in on the source of a salmonella outbreak that has been blamed for at least one death and has sickened over 100 more dating back to May.

The recall was initiated after Freshtex Produce’s LLC, was notified by the FDA, on August 4, 2017, that other brands of Maradol Papayas from the farm, Carica de Campeche, had tested positive for Salmonella.