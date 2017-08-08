Army Jawan Injured In Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Forces

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing towards an Indian post in the Uri sector, resulting in injuries to a jawan, an Army official said.

In a major breakthrough, LeT chief commander Abu Dujana of Pakistan along with his accomplice Arif were killed in an encounter with security forces at Hakripora village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Pakistan and India had declared ceasefire in 2003 along the LoC, which divide both nuclear rivals in Kashmir.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Foreign Ministry said India continues to “indulge in ceasefire violations” despite calls for restraint.

According to the Foreign Office, Indian forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC and working boundary 600 times in 2017 alone – martyring at least 25 innocents and injuring up to 110.

Today’s ceasefire violation came hours after Indian soldiers successfully foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists in Machil sector of Kupwara district. However, Islamabad rejected the charges and suggested an independent investigation.